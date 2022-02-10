Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly - The Rock and Roll Dream Tour
The Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic St. Stamford, CT06901 United States
Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly return to the stage on Thursday, February 10th at The Palace Theatre. Performing together for the first time, this cutting-edge holographic performance is accompanied by a live band and backup singers will transport audiences back in time for an unforgettable evening of Roy & Buddy’s greatest hits on stage. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime show - tickets are on sale now!
