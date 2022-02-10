Event calendar brought to you by

Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly - The Rock and Roll Dream Tour

The Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St.
 Stamford, CT 06901
United States

Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly return to the stage on Thursday, February 10th at The Palace Theatre. Performing together for the first time, this cutting-edge holographic performance is accompanied by a live band and backup singers will transport audiences back in time for an unforgettable evening of Roy & Buddy’s greatest hits on stage. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime show - tickets are on sale now! 

Thursday, 10 February, 2022

Box Office

Phone: 2033254466
$30.00 - $60.00

