Marisela in Concert

Marisela se presenta este 11 de febrero a las 20 horas



Marisela's early career was helped immensely by the famous Mexican TV show of Siempre en Domingo by Raúl Velasco and then later expanding into the United States by the help of many other Spanish broadcasting shows such as Cristina, Don Francisco, Sábado Gigante, and many other televised shows famous in the 80's and 90's. Marisela's first record release was titled Sin El a production of Enrique Elizondo and songs from the now well known Marco Antonio Solís who composed all the songs of her first hit album. Thanks to the wonderful song writer/composer and singer Marco Antonio Solis, who is one of Mexico's greatest music artists of all time, her romantic CD was an instant hit. "La Pareja Ideal" a duet between Marisela and Marco Antonio Solis is one of her most memorable songs, being promoted while the two were actually dating.



Special Guest Americo:

Domingo Jhonny Vega Urzúa , commonly known as Américo , is a Chilean singer. He became known as the lead artist of Américo y la Nueva Alegría . He is the son of a locally known boleros singer, Melvin "Corazón" Américo . Americo was a coach on the second season of La Voz Ecuador in 2016.