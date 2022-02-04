Yasemin Tomakan’s “Still Waters” at the Geary Gallery in Darien

The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents its February exhibit, "Still Waters," featuring the meditative seascapes of Cos Cob, CT artist, Yasemin Tomakan. Her serene seascape exhibit runs February 2-26. All are welcome and admission is free.

The Geary Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. For more details, call (203) 655-6633 or visit our website: https://gearygallery.com/