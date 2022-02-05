Event calendar brought to you by

Yasemin Tomakan’s “Still Waters” at the Geary Gallery in Darien

The Geary Gallery

576 Boston Post Road
 Darien, 06820
USA

The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents its February exhibit, "Still Waters," featuring the meditative seascapes of Cos Cob, CT artist, Yasemin Tomakan. Her serene seascape exhibit runs February 2-26. All are welcome and admission is free. 

The Geary Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. For more details, call (203) 655-6633 or visit our website: https://gearygallery.com/

Saturday, 05 February, 2022

Contact:

Anne Geary

Phone: 2036556633
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

