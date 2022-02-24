In honor of Black History Month, the Norwalk Historical Society and Historic Rowayton are partnering to host the virtual lecture, “Beyond the Amistad" with guest presenter Natalie Belanger from the Connecticut Historical Society on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:00pm (Eastern Time) via Zoom.



This event is free but registration is required. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-the-amistad-virtual-lecture-tickets-259611463877 Please consider making a donation to the Norwalk Historical Society and Historic Rowayton when registering.



In this program, Belanger will give a virtual tour of items from the Connecticut Historical Society’s collection representing a spectrum of the Black experience in CT. Learn about a Harlem Renaissance writer, Ann Petry, who carefully preserved artifacts chronicling the black community of Saybrook. Examine daguerreotypes by Augustus Washington, who abandoned a successful Hartford photography business to build a new nation in Africa. Browse through the photo album of a Hollywood actress who became a champion of labor rights for black entertainers. Marvel at the gorgeous costumes created by CT’s West Indian community for their annual MAS celebration, and see artifacts documenting the Civil Rights movement in Connecticut.



Image Credit: Connecticut Historical Society



Once you've registred, the Zoom link will be included at the bottom of your confirmation email under Additional Details.



The Norwalk Historical Society and Historic Rowayton are both 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations.



About the Presenter:

Natalie Belanger is the Adult Programs Manager at the Connecticut Historical Society. She holds a B.A. in history from Smith College and an M.A. in women's history from the University of Maryland. She has worked in museum education for most of her career, and also teaches history courses at Manchester Community College and other area colleges.