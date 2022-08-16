Curtain Call's Summerstock Junior 2022, Session Two - Full-Day Theatre Workshop, Grades K to 5

Curtain Call's Summerstock Junior for Grades K to 5 is full-day, conservatory-style workshop program in Acting, Improv, Singing and Movement. Students hone creative, collaborative and social skills as well as performance skills. The session runs two weeks (August 8 to 19, 2022), Monday to Friday from 10:00am to 3:00pm, and accommodates a maximum of 40 students. (Students must be entering at least Kindergarten in the 2022/2023 school year.) Those students are then placed in age-appropriate groups for a rotating schedule of study in our subjects under a team of specialized instructors. The program takes place completely in our professionally run theatre facilities at Sterling Farms, Stamford, CT.

Class work is highlighted in a student showcase at the end of each session. (As of now, we still plan to present all our showcases as pre-recorded, virtual presentations.) A lunch and snack break will be part of the daily schedule. Lunch will normally take place on the playground and picnic area of the Sterling Farms property, weather permitting. Students should bring their own lunch and snacks in a bag or lunch box, as well as a water bottle, clearly labeled with their name. Please avoid packing any nut-related items as a number of students (and sometimes staff) often suffer from nut-related allergies.

Full vaccination is not required, but students will need to wear masks indoors and where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Registration for the program is just $750 or you may sign up for BOTH our Summerstock Junior Session One AND Two and save $200 off your combined total.

Sibling Discounts and Payment Plan Options are available. Scholarships are available for students in need. Details on how to apply as well as information on our staff's backgrounds can be found in the sidebar to the right if you are on your computer or tablet (or to the bottom if you are on your phone).

For questions or further information, please visit https://www.curtaincallinc.com/summer-programs/ or contact Education Director Brian Bianco at brian@curtaincallinc.com or 203-329-8207 (and dial 2 when prompted).