The Undies Project Annual Mardi 'Bra' Drive

ANNUAL MARDI “BRA” DRIVE HAS A TWIST FOR 2022

FEBRUARY 19TH – MARCH 13TH

This will be the 7th year that The Undies Project will be holding its bra drive, called Mardi “Bra”, to coincide with Mardi Gras, to collect donations of new bras for women and girls who are homeless, living in shelters or who are on a low income.

The mission of The Undies Project is to provide new underwear to men, women and children in need to improve their lives. Underwear is the most under-donated, and most needed, item of clothing that many of us take for granted. No one should be deprived of the simple, daily necessity of clean underwear. Hygiene and physical comfort are only a part of this basic human need. New, clean underwear also provides dignity and self-esteem. For many, underwear is a necessity not a luxury.

This year Mardi “Bra” is pivoting to an online drive.

To support this drive and help girls and women in need you can either purchase a new bra from The Undies Project’s Amazon Wish List or make a monetary donation, both accessible on their website www.theundiesproject.org, or purchase a new bra while shopping and mail it to 10 Steep Hollow Lane, Cos Cob CT 06807. Sizes 32-38 are the most needed bra sizes. All donations received will be distributed to The Undies Project’s partner agencies who serve women and girls in need. All bras need to be new with tags on or in packaging. The goal is to help 150 women and girls in need with new bras.

For further information or questions please email The Undies Project at info@theundiesproject.org.

The Undies Project is a registered 501(c)(3) charity.