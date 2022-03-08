Rebel Daughters Day with Rebel Daughter Cookies

In celebration of the opening of Rebel Daughter Cookies’ new commercial kitchen space in Norwalk, Connecticut’s Art Park, founder Anne F. Grossman is hosting “Rebel Daughters Day” on International Women’s Day (March 8th). This event will support and showcase dozens of strong female entrepreneurs, with 25+ CT-local, women-led brands in attendance, offering samples and products ranging from delightful mocktails to interactive cooking experiences, from lovely bouquets to chic charcuterie boards - and so much more.

Rebel Daughter Cookies is an ultra-decadent over- the-top cookie brand designed to indulge your inner rebel. In addition to this new kitchen space, founder Anne Grossman also advocates for women by donating a portion of all sales to female and children focused organizations. By women, for women, and appealing to all palates, this pop-up Grand Opening event fosters a sense of ‘community over competition’ and bolsters the advancement of many small female-owned businesses.

Admission is free. On-site parking is limited but available and car-pooling is encouraged.