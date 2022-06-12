Your First Mud Run is the best race in the country for families and first timers! Our races are challenging but can still be done by almost anyone. We are “A Mud Run for EVERYONE!” We are the first Mud Run / Obstacle course in the country designed so that kids as young as five can run side by side with their parents on the same course. We have 12 – 15 obstacles at every event and every year we create a brand new, super fun obstacle. Sign up the whole family or team and raise money for your favorite cause!