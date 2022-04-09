Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company concludes its 35th Anniversary Season with the rockin’ and rollin’ musical, Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story by Alan James with music and lyrics by Buddy Holly. Buddy is sponsored by Shoff Darby Insurance Agency with support from Central Insurance Companies. Buddy allows its audiences to experience the ups and downs of Holly’s ‘budding’ musical career as he strives to fulfil his potential genius. The heart-warming, great for all ages tale of a small town, all-American boy is told with care, detail and humor. The musical finally explodes into a celebration of youth and lust for life in a re-creation of his last concert at Clear Lake! Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story will run four weekends in-person from March 18th – April 10th with performances on Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm. (Previews are March 18th at 8pm and March 19th at 2pm with the Opening Night on March 19th at 8pm. In partnership with Triangle Community Center, the March 26th at 8pm performance is Pride Night.)

Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story tells the story of the tragically short life of Buddy Holly, who along with high-school friends the Crickets, turned country music upside down to create some of the best rock ‘n’ roll songs ever written. We share Buddy’s frustrations through his first recording contract; the excitement America felt when ‘That’ll Be The Day’ hit #1; his naïve determination to be the first white act to play the Apollo Theatre, Harlem; his whirlwind romance and marriage to Maria Elena; concluding with the ill-fated ‘Winter Dance Party’ tour of the Midwest and what in theatre must be one of the most incredible musical concerts of all-time. Don’t miss out, this is your chance to see Buddy sing his way through two hours of the best rock ‘n’ roll you’ll ever hear!