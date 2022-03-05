Event calendar brought to you by

Stairway to Zeppelin

The Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St.
 Stamford, CT 06901
United States

Stairway To Zeppelin pays tribute to the iconic music of Led Zeppelin as you hear it in the original recordings. Their live performance does infuse some improvisation that Led Zeppelin was also renowned for. STZ first & foremost pay attention to the source. When you close your eyes and listen, it will sound like you are at a Led Zeppelin concert. STZ also brings visual excitement to the stage presence that looks and feels the age and times of this iconic band.

STZ is four nationally recognized musicians from LA to Nashville. Musicians'  notable credits collectively include the who’s who in the music business. Garth Brooks, Heart, REO, The Tubes, Richard Marx, Quiet Riot, Fun, Little River Band, Rascal Flatts, Jewel, Kenny Chesney, Autograph, Wilco, Bob Crew…that’s just scratching the surface.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022

Contact:

Box Office

Phone: 2033254466
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$25.00 - $50.00

