Laughtrax: Colleens of Comedy

Comedian JANE CONDON lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, but she’s still a nice person. She has two boys. Otherwise, everything’s fine. The Associated Press has dubbed her “an uppercrust Roseanne” and The New York Times says, “Condon had the audience cackling, guffawing and in hysterics as she sliced through marriage, husband, kids, politics and other topics.” She has appeared on ABC-TV’s The View and Lifetime TV’s Girls’ Night Out, FOX-TV’s series finale of 24, Nickelodeon’s Nick Mom Night Out, as well as NBC’s Last Comic Standing and the Today Show.



She is the grand prize winner of the nationwide Ladies of Laughter Contest. She won “Audience Favorite—NY” on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. And she has given the commencement speech at Wellesley College (her alma mater), the University of New Haven, and Wilson College.