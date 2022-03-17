Marisa Monte at The Palace Theatre

Marisa Monte’s 2022 U.S. tour celebrates the release of the singer’s newest project Portas (Phonomotor/Sony Music). Recorded across multiple continents during the pandemic, the album is Monte’s first solo release in a decade. Says Monte: “I started my life in music at the age of 19 and I've never been so long without singing live and without meeting my audience. I'm really missing it!”
