Steve Martin & Martin Short - The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment
The Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic St. Stamford, CT06901 United States
The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment follows Steve Martin & Martin Short’s celebrated sold-out tour An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life. The show was filmed for a Netflix special that earned rave reviews and garnered four Emmy® nominations. Fueled by comedic precision and anchored in a lifelong friendship, Rolling Stone called the special “wryly hip but unexpectedly touching,” with the New York Times describing it as “gleeful and satisfying.”
Don't miss Steve Martin & Martin Short: 'The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment' featuring The Steep Canyon Rangers!
