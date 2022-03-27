Event calendar brought to you by

Steve Martin & Martin Short - The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment

The Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St.
 Stamford, CT 06901
United States

The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment follows Steve Martin & Martin Short’s celebrated sold-out tour An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life. The show was filmed for a Netflix special that earned rave reviews and garnered four Emmy® nominations. Fueled by comedic precision and anchored in a lifelong friendship, Rolling Stone called the special “wryly hip but unexpectedly touching,” with the New York Times describing it as “gleeful and satisfying.” 

Don't miss Steve Martin & Martin Short: 'The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment' featuring The Steep Canyon Rangers!

Sunday, 27 March, 2022

Box Office

Phone: 2033254466
Website: Click to Visit

$125.00 - $275.00

