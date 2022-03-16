Abilis Project SEARCH Information Session - March 16

Join Abilis on Wednesday, March 16, at 5:00 p.m., for an important information session on Project SEARCH, an intensive nine-month internship program for young adults with developmental disabilities. Project SEARCH helps those who are interested in competitive employment opportunities. The Abilis Project SEARCH programs are held in partnership with Greenwich Hospital and with the Darien YMCA. The Greenwich Hospital Project SEARCH program provides training with hospital-related jobs, and the Darien YMCA offers job training opportunities in many different departments in the facility, including the childcare center.

Abilis' Project SEARCH programs offer total immersion in the workplace and facilitates the teaching and learning process, as well as the acquisition of employability and marketable work skills. Interns participate in three unpaid internships to explore a variety of career paths. Along the way, the interns increase their independence, self-confidence, and self-esteem preparing them for future employment. Interns work with a team that includes a Project SEARCH instructor, an Abilis job coach/developer and a mentor.

Abilis' Project SEARCH programs in Fairfield County are a collaboration between Abilis, Greenwich Hospital, Darien YMCA, various local school districts, and the Connecticut Department of Developmental Services. To be eligible for Project SEARCH, applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 30 and have a developmental disability, eligible for development or disabilities services and want to work competitively. If the young adult is currently a high school student, a recommendation is required by their school district. For other young adults, tuition is paid by the Department of Developmental Resources (for those eligible) or a family may choose to pay privately. The Greenwich Hospital Project SEARCH program starts September 2022; the Darien YMCA program starts January 2023. Registration is required for our information session. Questions? Please email Monica Smyth at smyth@abilis.us.

The Project SEARCH Information Session for both Greenwich and Darien locations will be held at the Darien YMCA on Wednesday, March 16. Registration is required to attend the session at http://www.abilis.us/calendar.