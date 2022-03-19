Stamford Symphony Presents “From Struggle to Victory”

Perhaps the most famous piece for orchestra; the most majestic of cello concertos, and two contrasting contemporary pieces, by Mexican composer Alejandro Basulto and Atlanta native, Carlos Simon, make this a concert of discovery and exhilaration!

This performance will take place on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 7:30pm and Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 3pm. The event will be 2 hours long with a 20 minute intermission.

Musical Program to include:

Alejandro Basulto Fanfarria de Feria

Dvořák Cello Concerto

Nicholas Canellakis, cello

Carlos Simon, Fate Now Conquers

Beethoven Symphony No. 5

Michael Stern, conductor

This concert has been generously sponsored by: Accordia Group

Featured Artists:

Nicolas Canellakis, cello.

