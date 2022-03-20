Event calendar brought to you by

Stamford Symphony Presents “From Struggle to Victory”

The Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St.
 Stamford, CT 06901
United States

Perhaps the most famous piece for orchestra; the most majestic of cello concertos, and two contrasting contemporary pieces, by Mexican composer Alejandro Basulto and Atlanta native, Carlos Simon, make this a concert of discovery and exhilaration!

This performance will take place on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 7:30pm and Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 3pm. The event will be 2 hours long with a 20 minute intermission.

Musical Program to include:

Alejandro Basulto Fanfarria de Feria

Dvořák Cello Concerto

Nicholas Canellakis, cello

Carlos Simon, Fate Now Conquers

Beethoven Symphony No. 5

Michael Stern, conductor

This concert has been generously sponsored by: Accordia Group

Featured Artists:

Nicolas Canellakis, cello.

For more information: https://www.stamfordsymphony.org/from-struggle-to-victory/

Sunday, 20 March, 2022

Contact:

Alissa Johnson

Phone: 9143585080

Categories:

