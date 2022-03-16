Barbara Lussier’s “Serene Skies” at the Geary Gallery in Darien CT

The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents its March exhibit, "Serene Skies," featuring the magnificent landscapes of artist, Barbara Lussier. Her exhibit runs March 2-31. All are welcome and admission is free.

The Geary Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. For more details, call (203) 655-6633 or visit our website: https://gearygallery.com