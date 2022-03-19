Greenwich Symphony Orchestra Concert with Conductor, Mélisse Brunet (Saturday)
On Saturday, March 19 at 7:30pm and Sunday, March 20 at 3:00pm, Greenwich Symphony Orchestra will perform its fourth concert of the season with Conductor Mélisse Brunet on the podium. Dr. Brunet, Greenwich Symphony Orchestra’s only female candidate for the position of GSO Music Director, began her career in France and is now recognized as one of the world’s top female conductors.
The concert program includes Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman by Joan Tower, Symphonie Espanole by Lalo and Dvorák’s Symphony No. 7 with Arnaud Sussmann as guest soloist.
The concert will take place at the Performing Arts Center at Greenwich High School. Proof of vaccination required at door. Masks must be worn at all times. Adult tickets are $40, students $10. Call 203-869-2664 or go online at http://greenwichsymphony.org for more information.
Saturday, 19 March, 2022
Contact:Phone: (203) 869-2664
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$40 for adults; $10 for students
