Greenwich Symphony Orchestra Concert with Conductor, Mélisse Brunet (Saturday)

The concert program includes Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman by Joan Tower, Symphonie Espanole by Lalo and Dvorák’s Symphony No. 7 with Arnaud Sussmann as guest soloist.

The concert will take place at the Performing Arts Center at Greenwich High School. Proof of vaccination required at door. Masks must be worn at all times. Adult tickets are $40, students $10. Call 203-869-2664 or go online at http://greenwichsymphony.org for more information.