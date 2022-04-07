Event calendar brought to you by

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience

The Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St.
 Stamford, CT 06901
United States

Theresa Caputo, star of the hit TLC show Long Island Medium, will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works. She will deliver healing messages to audience members and give people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way. Theresa has been a practicing medium for over 20 years. She helps individuals find closure by delivering healing messages.

Although Theresa will be giving readings to various audience members throughout her show, the purchase of a ticket does not guarantee a reading.

Thursday, 07 April, 2022

Contact:

Box Office

Phone: 2033254466
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$39.75 - $149.50

