Menopause the Musical

The Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St.
 Stamford, CT 06901
United States

COME JOIN OUR SISTERHOOD! Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex, and more! This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles! See what more than 15 million women and fans worldwide have been laughing about for 18 years! It’s the Hilarious Celebration of Women and The Change!®

Friday, 08 April, 2022

Phone: 2033254466
Cost:

$35.00 - $60.00

