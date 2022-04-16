B. The Underwater Bubble Show
This is a story about each and everyone’s life. We all know life can be gray or colorful. Don’t worry - this time it is going to be very colorful!
After another long day–as always, filled with things to do, meetings, and deadlines to be met–Mr. B finds himself transported, as if by magic, to a special, colorful, happy place called Bubblelandia. Bubblelandia is a place in which to linger, to dream, to listen, to watch, to savor, and to marvel, but, above all, a place to daydream. And it is here on this planet; it is inside us, it is the ocean of our soul.
Saturday, 16 April, 2022
Contact:Box Office
Phone: 2033254466
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$20.00 - $40.00
