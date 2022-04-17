Gian Marco is a Multiple Grammy winning singer/songwriter from Peru whose recording career spans multiple decades. He experienced solo success with the albums A Tiempo (2002) and Resucitar (2004), both of which were produced by Emilio Estefan, Jr., but he has been most successful as a songwriter. Among the more notable Latin pop stars who have performed his songs are Gloria Estefan, Marc Anthony, Alejandro Fernández, Obie Bermúdez, Jon Secada, and Cristian Castro. Do not miss the opportunity to see him Live for the first time in Connecticut.