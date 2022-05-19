Building One Community's 9th Annual Spring Benefit Breakfast

We are Building One Community (also known as B1C), a nonprofit organization established in 2011 that provides a comprehensive resource center for immigrants in the greater Stamford area. Our mission is to advance the successful integration of immigrants and their families. This year, we are excited to be back in person to host our 9th Annual Spring Benefit Breakfast and we invite you to join us this spring during our most important community outreach event of the year along with our community of partners, volunteers and local government officials!
We welcome our keynote speaker Luis Canales, Esq., a former undocumented immigrant whose harrowing journey to the U.S. paved a way for many others as he obtained his Juris Doctor Degree from Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law in 2017 and became a dedicated immigration attorney who zealously fights for immigrants' rights.
Register for tickets or sponsorship on our website: https://building1community.org/spring-benefit-breakfast/
For more information, please contact events@b1c.org
