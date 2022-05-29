Event calendar brought to you by

Curtain Call's Spring 2022 Drama Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults

Curtain Call, Inc.

1349 Newfield Avenue
 Stamford, CT 06905
United States

For over thirty years, Curtain Call, Inc. (Stamford's longest-running and only non-profit, theatre producing company) has provided year-round, theatre arts classes for young and old. Eight-week classes available this spring, April 12 through June 18, 2022 in acting, improv, musical theatre, dance AND MORE!

Many popular favorites return PLUS several NEW CLASSES offered, such as: Magic in Movement for Grade K to 2 (movement and body work), Acting for Musical Theatre for Grade 6 to 10, Broadway Theatre Dance for Grade 6 to 10, Teen Actor’s Toolbox for Grade 9 to 12, Teen Director’s Workshop for Grade 9 to 12 and Open Call (audition preparation) for Adults! (See our website for class offerings, schedules and registration rates.)

Early registration discounts of 10% off all eight-week registrations available now thru April 1, 2022 (not to be combined with any other offer). Discounts for siblings. Scholarships of up to 50% off the tuition rate for families in need. For more information, our COVID-19 guidelines or to register, visit www.curtaincallinc.com. With questions, contact Education Director Brian Bianco at 203-329-8207 or brian@curtaincallinc.com.

ACT NOW TO ACT OUT!!!

Sunday, 29 May, 2022

Other Dates For This Event:

View Series Overview

Contact:

Brian Bianco

Phone: 203-329-8207
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

See our website for details.

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.