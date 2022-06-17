Curtain Call's Spring 2022 Drama Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults

For over thirty years, Curtain Call, Inc. (Stamford's longest-running and only non-profit, theatre producing company) has provided year-round, theatre arts classes for young and old. Eight-week classes available this spring, April 12 through June 18, 2022 in acting, improv, musical theatre, dance AND MORE!

Many popular favorites return PLUS several NEW CLASSES offered, such as: Magic in Movement for Grade K to 2 (movement and body work), Acting for Musical Theatre for Grade 6 to 10, Broadway Theatre Dance for Grade 6 to 10, Teen Actor’s Toolbox for Grade 9 to 12, Teen Director’s Workshop for Grade 9 to 12 and Open Call (audition preparation) for Adults! (See our website for class offerings, schedules and registration rates.)

Early registration discounts of 10% off all eight-week registrations available now thru April 1, 2022 (not to be combined with any other offer). Discounts for siblings. Scholarships of up to 50% off the tuition rate for families in need. For more information, our COVID-19 guidelines or to register, visit www.curtaincallinc.com. With questions, contact Education Director Brian Bianco at 203-329-8207 or brian@curtaincallinc.com.

ACT NOW TO ACT OUT!!!