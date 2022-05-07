The Milford Artisan Market will take place on Saturday and Sunday, May 7 and 8, 2022 from 10:00am to 4:00 pm on the Milford Green at 168-176 Broad Street in downtown Milford, CT.

Seventy local artisans will be showcasing and selling their handcrafted items including jewelry, candles, photography, fine art, wood designs and more. Event will also feature Mother’s Day photo opportunities, kids’ activities, live music, food vendors and artist demonstrations. Admission is free. The event is sponsored by Renewal by Andersen and LeafFilter.

The event is organized by Artisan Events by Ally. Learn more at: facebook.com/milfordartisanmarket.