Milford Artisan Market
The Milford Artisan Market will take place on Saturday and Sunday, May 7 and 8, 2022 from 10:00am to 4:00 pm on the Milford Green at 168-176 Broad Street in downtown Milford, CT.
Seventy local artisans will be showcasing and selling their handcrafted items including jewelry, candles, photography, fine art, wood designs and more. Event will also feature Mother’s Day photo opportunities, kids’ activities, live music, food vendors and artist demonstrations. Admission is free. The event is sponsored by Renewal by Andersen and LeafFilter.
The event is organized by Artisan Events by Ally. Learn more at: facebook.com/milfordartisanmarket.
Sunday, 08 May, 2022
Other Dates For This Event:View Series Overview
Contact:Alison Kosakowski
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:free
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.