EASTER COLORING PAGE CONTEST

St. Francis Episcopal Church is hatching an Easter Egg celebration for children of all ages. Enter a chance to win an Eggceptional Easter basket. Contest is from April 3 - 16 with a blindfold drawing held at Noon on April 16. To enter, complete our Easter Coloring Page (go to our website https://www.stfrancisstamford.org/news/, click EASTER COLORING PAGE & download the page. Or pick one up in front of the church). Simple directions are included. Return your entry into the box in front of the church. Eggsplore the driveway as you arrive at 2810 Long Ridge Road.