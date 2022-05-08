Epilepsy is a chronic unpredictable neurological condition characterized by intermittent electrical and chemical disturbances in the brain that produce seizures. Because living with epilepsy can bring uncertainty fear and even death the Epilepsy Foundation of Connecticut needs your help to keep educating informing and supporting the 36000 people in Connecticut who have epilepsy. The need is urgent.

Walk to End Epilepsy is a nationwide event held locally throughout the country at different times during the year. The Walks are non-competitive family-friendly fun days of celebration that raise critical funds and awareness for the Epilepsy Foundation of Connecticut and the local epilepsy community.

The Killingworth Walk to End Epilepsy will be held on May 8th at Parmelee Farm.

9:00 AM: Registration/Check-in

9:45 AM: Announcements and Speakers

10:00 AM: Walk Begins

11:00 AM: Celebration with Light Snacks Begins

EFCT does not charge a fee for walkers to register but we do encourage every walker to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds to help us support the epilepsy community. Walkers who make a $20 donation will receive a t-shirt. After completing their registration walkers will receive an email with a fundraising link to share with their family friends and co-workers. This link can be shared via text email or social media. We offer prizes to the top fundraisers and donations can be made up to and on Walk Day.