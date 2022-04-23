Stamford Comedy Club Presents: Alex Pavone, Sean Lynch, Tom Delgado&Friends

Stamford Comedy Club presents:

A night of stand-up comedy featuring six professional comedians from New York City:

- Alex Pavone from MTV

- Tom Delgado from Comedy Central and Billions

- Sean Lynch from MTV, Showtime and Amazon Prime

- Chris Reiter from The Stand Comedy Club and Grisly Pear Comedy Club

- Michelle Slonim from ComedyCentral.com and HBO.com

- Ben Rosenfeld from his comedy special on Amazon Prime and The Nick Cannon Show

The show is located on the 2nd floor of

Tutti Pazzi - 269 Bedford Street

(Enter at 255 Bedford Street)

***NEW FOOD&DRINK MINIMUM POLICY PLEASE READ***

***In addition to the ticket price, there is a $20 food/drink minimum per person during the show.***

Upon check-in, you will pay the additional $20 food/drink minimum fee and receive a ticket that will be applied at the end of the show as a $20 credit towards your food and drink check. Food/drink minimum must be used during the show, previous payments from the regular restaurant will not count towards the food/drink minimum. Gratuity is appreciated and not included.

Can't make the show but love laughing in Stamford? Our next show dates are May 21 and June 25 - all Saturdays at 9pm!

*lineups are subject to change

Comedian Bios:

Alex Pavone’s unique brand of comedy is part rambling insane man, part storyteller, part daredevil. You really never know what’s coming next. One of the more personable comedians, Alex sees the stage as a launching point, instead of a home during his act. Known for walking out into the audience, from tabletop to tabletop, and liberating a few shots along the way, Alex Pavone’s brand of storytelling is one not easily forgotten. Alex has opened for Bobby Lee, served as a panelist on Video on Trial and MTV’s Cocktales. Making his comedy debut in 2007, Alex Pavone has yet to make it big, but he’s certainly well on his way.

Tomas “Tom” Delgado is a comedian, actor and writer who currently lives in Brooklyn and has been seen on season 4 of Billions, season 2 of Joe Pera Talks with You, Comedy Central, Food Network, Travel Channel, and Huffington Post. He produces and co-hosts “Let’s See, What Else?”, a free weekly stand-up show in the East Village of New York that was named one of the best underground shows in the city by Thrillist. He also produced successful versions of the show the Bowery Ballroom and 2018 NY Fashion Week. He has also performed at the Red Clay, Rogue Island, Brooklyn, Harlem, and Dallas Comedy Festivals.

Sean Lynch is best known for his appearances on Comedy Central's Contest Searchlight with Denis Leary and Lenny Clarke as well as various voices on his hit MTV show Celebrity Deathmatch. Sean has also appeared on MTV Spring Break, Showtime's Comedy Shorts and HBO's Flashback. He has written for MTV, Spike TV and The Food Network. His voice is well known as an announcer for MTV, The Grand Theft Auto game series and several commercials. Lynch's comedic style has been described as, "A story teller with the energy and vocal versitlity of Robin Williams tempered with the folksy narrative of a young Garrison Keillor."

Chris Reiter performs nightly around New York City in such venues as The Stand Comedy Club and The Grisly Pear Comedy Club.

Two days after Michelle Slonim gave birth to a baby girl, Michelle received an email saying she was cast in a sketch for Late Night With Seth Meyers. Michelle had gone on tons of auditions: once in a chicken costume, another time in a bikini while eight months pregnant, and she never got the part. Now a week after her baby was welcomed into the world, Michelle’s in hair, makeup and wardrobe, on set for a major network television show. She plans to have a second child so she can make an appearance on Colbert. Michelle has appeared on web-shows for Comedy Central and HBO and on SiriusXM Radio. You can see her performing stand up comedy in most clubs and bar shows in New York City.

Ben Rosenfeld is a quirky immigrant whose comedy can be best described as “playfully dark, seriously smart.” Ben’s comedy blends his family’s experience as Russian Jewish immigrants in America with his philosophical beliefs, political observations and unique characters. Ben has been seen on BuzzFeedVideo and is slightly “TikTok famous” with over a quarter million followers and 11,000,000 likes. He’s also appeared on FOX’s Laughs, Travel Channel’s Mysteries At The Museum, CBS This Morning, Nat Geo’s Brain Games, Netflix’s Brainchild, NPR’s Weekend Edition, SiriusXM Radio, The New York Post and been featured as TimeOut New York’s Joke of the Week. He has twice headlined at Caroline’s on Broadway, hosted at the Lincoln Center and performs nightly in New York City. Ben has four comedy albums and two illustrated humor books.

Purchase your tickets here: https://april2022stamfordcomedyclub.eventbrite.com/?aff=stamfordplus