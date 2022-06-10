Dancing Under the Stars - An Event to Benefit ElderHouse

One of the hottest fundraising events in Fairfield County returns! ElderHouse will host its 7th Annual Dancing Under the Stars Benefit Event on Friday, June 10, 2022 at The Point at Norwalk Cove in Norwalk, CT. Dance professionals from Fred Astaire Studios in Norwalk will be paired with local business leaders for a star-studded dance competition. ElderHouse’s only fundraising event of the year will feature a paddle raise, dinner, music and dancing. All proceeds help to sustain an award-winning program of adult care, socialization and recreational activities to seniors living with aging conditions including memory loss and physical limitations. Reservations begin at $200 per ticket or $3000 per table. Visit www.elderhouse.org/events for more information, to purchase tickets and make a pledge for our star dancers!

Our Star Dancers:

MICHAEL IPPOLITO

Senior Managing Member, Veyron Global

RHODIE LORENZ

Co-Founder, JoyRide Cycling Studio, LLC

LYNLEY MIDDLEBERG

Brokerage Sales Manager, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty

VINNY SCICCHITANO

Owner, Accurate Auto Repair



LAURA SILVER

AVP; Marketing Manager, Fairfield County Bank

ANDREW STARKS, CFA

AVP; Private Wealth Investment Management Specialist

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated



STEPHANIE WEBSTER

Founder and Editor in Chief, CTbites.com

About ElderHouse

ElderHouse, a not-for-profit adult day center, is unique in providing exceptional care to seniors in an accredited social, recreational setting. For 45 years, caregivers have trusted ElderHouse to provide their family members extraordinary personal care and attention in a safe and nurturing environment. Elderhouse delivers outstanding care to seniors and peace of mind to caregivers. ElderHouse serves seniors and caregivers living or working in Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Weston, Westport and Wilton.