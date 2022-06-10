Dancing Under the Stars - An Event to Benefit ElderHouse
One of the hottest fundraising events in Fairfield County returns! ElderHouse will host its 7th Annual Dancing Under the Stars Benefit Event on Friday, June 10, 2022 at The Point at Norwalk Cove in Norwalk, CT. Dance professionals from Fred Astaire Studios in Norwalk will be paired with local business leaders for a star-studded dance competition. ElderHouse’s only fundraising event of the year will feature a paddle raise, dinner, music and dancing. All proceeds help to sustain an award-winning program of adult care, socialization and recreational activities to seniors living with aging conditions including memory loss and physical limitations. Reservations begin at $200 per ticket or $3000 per table. Visit www.elderhouse.org/events for more information, to purchase tickets and make a pledge for our star dancers!
Our Star Dancers:
MICHAEL IPPOLITO
Senior Managing Member, Veyron Global
RHODIE LORENZ
Co-Founder, JoyRide Cycling Studio, LLC
LYNLEY MIDDLEBERG
Brokerage Sales Manager, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty
VINNY SCICCHITANO
Owner, Accurate Auto Repair
LAURA SILVER
AVP; Marketing Manager, Fairfield County Bank
ANDREW STARKS, CFA
AVP; Private Wealth Investment Management Specialist
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
STEPHANIE WEBSTER
Founder and Editor in Chief, CTbites.com
About ElderHouse
ElderHouse, a not-for-profit adult day center, is unique in providing exceptional care to seniors in an accredited social, recreational setting. For 45 years, caregivers have trusted ElderHouse to provide their family members extraordinary personal care and attention in a safe and nurturing environment. Elderhouse delivers outstanding care to seniors and peace of mind to caregivers. ElderHouse serves seniors and caregivers living or working in Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Weston, Westport and Wilton.
Friday, 10 June, 2022
Contact:ElderHouse
Phone: (203) 847-1998
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Ticket: $200 / Table: $3000
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...