'Yunist' Benefit for Ukraine Concert

The "Yunist” Dance School was formed in 1996 to give children of Ukrainian heritage the opportunity to learn traditional Ukrainian dance under professional instruction. The aim of the school is to honor the rich history and culture of Ukraine and help preserve the Ukrainian heritage. The artistic director and choreographer of the dance school is Hryhoriy Momot. “Yunist” is comprised of seven ensembles that each have three age levels. The youngest group includes children from 5-7 years of age, the middle group 8-12 years of age, and the oldest group 13-18 years of age. The dance school also has a professional group, “Yunist.” The best dancers are chosen into the ensemble starting at the age of 16. The ensembles regularly perform at cultural festivals, art centers, colleges, and travel outside the country.



Today, the dance school is raising money in support of its roots. Ukraine is facing extremely difficult times since February 24, 2022, when the people of Ukraine woke up to the sound of air missile strikes as the Russian Federation invaded. Thousands of families have been killed, tortured and deprived of basic human needs such as food, water, medicine and shelter. Millions of children have been displaced all over the country as well as in neighboring countries.



Please join us for a night of celebrating Ukrainian dance and music! All proceeds made from the show will go towards helping Ukraine and its children!



The show will include performances by "Yunist” dance school, Anna-Maria Entertainment band, singer and songwriter Iryna Lonchyna, Xylophone Virtuoso Roman Lankios, and the Women’s Bandura Ensemble of North America.