Riverdance The 25th Anniversary Show

Riverdance: The New 25th Anniversary Show is a powerful and stirring reinvention of the beloved family favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning music and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs and many of the cast for this rescheduled tour are so young that they were not even born in the year that the show first opened - 1995 at the Point Theatre in Dublin!