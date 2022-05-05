Event calendar brought to you by

Riverdance The 25th Anniversary Show

The Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St.
 Stamford, CT 06901
United States

Riverdance: The New 25th Anniversary Show is a powerful and stirring reinvention of the beloved family favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning music and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs and many of the cast for this rescheduled tour are so young that they were not even born in the year that the show first opened - 1995 at the Point Theatre in Dublin!

Thursday, 05 May, 2022

Contact:

Box Office

Phone: 2033254466

Cost:

$45.00 - $125.00

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.