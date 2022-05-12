Event calendar brought to you by

Rick Thomas: Mansion of Dreams

The Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St.
 Stamford, CT 06901
United States

MANSION OF DREAMS is the crowning achievement of the multi-award-winning Master Illusionist Rick Thomas. Stunning magic, extreme comedy, exquisite dancers and an inspiring story are woven into one of the most amazing productions ever to be seen on stage and television today! High honors include the coveted “Magician of the Year” by the Academy of Magical Arts and Magic’s highest recognition "Illusionist of the World" by the World Magic Awards. Thomas has also been featured on numerous national television specials including the NBC series "The World’s Greatest Magic", Masters of Illusion on the CW, MTV, FOX, TLC, Animal Planet, the History Channel and his own special on ABC.

Thursday, 12 May, 2022

Contact:

Box Office

Phone: 2033254466

Cost:

$25.00 - $45.00

