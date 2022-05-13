Come with us back to a time when Rock was King. A time when we were young and aspiring... exploring life, underscored by the greatest music ever recorded.



Relive Rock’s greatest hits with The Hit Men -- the real guys who performed with legendary artists including members of Foreigner, Journey, Styx, The Hooters, Steely Dan, Cheap Trick, The Rascals, Alan Parsons, 3 Dog Night, Cream, Grand Funk, and The Who. In their exciting multi-media concert, The Hit Men celebrate their associations with these mega-stars, share their first-hand experiences as eyewitnesses to rock history, and perform classic hits you know and love… “Layla,” “Don’t Stop Believin,’” “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Eye in the Sky” and many more… just the way you remember them!