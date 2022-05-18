For over two decades, Gary Mullen & The Works have performed to sold-out audiences around the world, playing more than 2,500 live shows to audiences in over 20 countries around the globe.



Gary Mullen & The Works’ One Night Of Queen show has played at London’s Hyde Park (twice) as a featured attraction during the prestigious BBC Proms concert series in front of enthusiastic crowds of over 40,000 people! Additionally, Gary Mullen & The Works have performed at many of the same venues that Queen has performed at around the world.



So, if you're ready to rock ‘n’ roll, don't miss your chance to celebrate One Night Of Queen with Gary Mullen & The Works!



The show DOES go on and this show WILL rock you!