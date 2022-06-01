Event calendar brought to you by

Big Hats and Bow Ties: A Bourbon Affair Gala

Stamford Museum & Nature Center

39 Scofieldtown Rd
 Stamford, CT 06903

We invite you to join us as a sponsor or guest at our upcoming gala. Proceeds from the event will enhance the Stamford Family YMCA's youth development, healthy living, and enrichment programs. This includes awarding $250,000 of financial assistance to families and children in need.  Click here for more details.

Wednesday, 01 June, 2022

Contact:

Patricia

Phone: (203) 357-7000
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

250 per person

