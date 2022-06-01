Event calendar brought to you by
Big Hats and Bow Ties: A Bourbon Affair Gala
Stamford Museum & Nature Center
39 Scofieldtown Rd
Stamford, CT
06903
We invite you to join us as a sponsor or guest at our upcoming gala. Proceeds from the event will enhance the Stamford Family YMCA's youth development, healthy living, and enrichment programs. This includes awarding $250,000 of financial assistance to families and children in need.
Wednesday, 01 June, 2022
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Contact:
Patricia
Phone: (203) 357-7000
Website:
Categories:
