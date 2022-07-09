Homes for the Brave is excited to announce its Summer Cornhole Tournament fundraiser! The tournament will take place at InSports Trumbull on Saturday, July 9, 2022, starting at 5:00 pm. The cost per team is $100 (for two players) and includes a round-robin, single-elimination tournament, cash prizes for the top three teams, raffle prizes, and more. There will be a competitive bracket as well as a social bracket! Registration for the tournament can be made online at homesforthebrave.org/cornhole. All proceeds from this event will benefit Homes for the Brave and the Veterans that they serve.
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.