Summer Cornhole Tournament

Insports Trumbull

29 Trefoil Dr
 Trumbull, CT 06611

Homes for the Brave is excited to announce its Summer Cornhole Tournament fundraiser! The tournament will take place at InSports Trumbull on Saturday, July 9, 2022, starting at 5:00 pm. The cost per team is $100 (for two players) and includes a round-robin, single-elimination tournament, cash prizes for the top three teams, raffle prizes, and more. There will be a competitive bracket as well as a social bracket! Registration for the tournament can be made online at homesforthebrave.org/cornhole. All proceeds from this event will benefit Homes for the Brave and the Veterans that they serve.

Saturday, 09 July, 2022

Contact:

Mea Allbert

Phone: 203-338-0669
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$100.00

