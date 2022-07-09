Homes for the Brave is excited to announce its Summer Cornhole Tournament fundraiser! The tournament will take place at InSports Trumbull on Saturday, July 9, 2022, starting at 5:00 pm. The cost per team is $100 (for two players) and includes a round-robin, single-elimination tournament, cash prizes for the top three teams, raffle prizes, and more. There will be a competitive bracket as well as a social bracket! Registration for the tournament can be made online at homesforthebrave.org/cornhole. All proceeds from this event will benefit Homes for the Brave and the Veterans that they serve.