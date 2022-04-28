Tweet Building One Community's Health & Wellness Day

Building One Community 75 Selleck Street

Stamford , CT 06902

USA

A variety of FREE health services will be available as part of “Health Day,” an event by Building One Community (B1C) and co-sponsored by Community Health Center, Inc. in Stamford. The event will be held Thursday, April 28th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at B1C, 75 Selleck St, Stamford, CT 06902 Stamford’s immigrant population will be able to access FREE medical and dental services including: · Dental cleanings (By Appointment Only, Call 203-674-8585 Ext. 143) · COVID-19 vaccination · Vision screenings · Blood pressure screenings · Hair Stylist and Barber · HIV and Hepatitis C Testing Participants attending must be vaccinated and follow B1C COVID-19 Protocols. For information call 203-674-8585 Ext. 143.

