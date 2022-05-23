The Rock & Roll Photography of James Fortune

The odds are if you were a music fan in the seventies, you had one of James Fortunes’ photographs on a poster on your wall. His large posters featuring collages of his photographs sold over 700,000 copies in just 5 years. His work includes artists such as Elton John, Led Zeppelin, Paul McCartney & Wings, The Doors, Jethro Tull, Jimmy Buffett, The Who, Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton and much more. James Fortune will appear at C. Parker Gallery, 409 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich, CT on the opening weekend (Thursday, May 19 through Saturday, May 21) and showcase a specially curated collection of his photographs and artwork through Sunday, May 29.