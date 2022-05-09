The Shining Stars Speaker Series: Adventures from the World of Sports Writing

The Shining Stars Speaker Series spotlights notable alumni and explores their journey since walking the hallways of Stamford Public Schools. Each moderated panel will offer insight into how their education helped them achieve their goals and allow the audience to participate in an engaging Q&A.

The event is open to the community — students, parents, faculty, and alumni are encouraged to attend.

Join us for this FREE event as two successful authors share their stories, including a look back at their time in Stamford’s public schools and how those years laid a foundation for their professional writing careers.

Bruce Schoenfeld Stamford Public Schools Class of ’78

Bruce Schoenfeld’s work has appeared in many of journalism’s most prestigious publications, and plenty of others that are gone and forgotten. A frequent contributor for The New York Times Magazine, he also writes for Esquire, Fast Company, the Sports Business Journal, and on the ESPN and ESPNFC websites. His third book, about the evolution of sports franchises, will be out next year.

Formerly the wine and spirits editor of Travel + Leisure and a Contributing Editor at Wine Spectator, he writes about wine infrequently these days but still enjoys it. He bemoans the distant passing of Rippowam High School, which he attended from 1974 to 1978. You’ll find him on Twitter as @bruceschoenfeld, raging against needless baseball rule changes and bad soccer shirts.

S.L. Price Stamford Public Schools Class of ’79

Sports Illustrated from 1994 to 2019, has written four books. He is currently at work on a book about lacrosse in America. Along with his more than three dozen cover stories for SI, Price has also written for Vanity Fair, the New York Times, TIME, and The Oxford American. He has covered ten Olympic Games, two World Cups, and countless Grand Slam tennis championships, as well as interviewed Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, and played Barack Obama one-on-one in an Iowa YMCA.

A graduate of the University of North Carolina—where he covered Michael Jordan’s sophomore year—Price has received multiple honors, including two Associated Press Sports Editors awards, two National Headliner awards and awards from the National Association of Black Journalists and the Women’s Sports Foundation.

Scott graduated from Stamford Public Schools’ Rippowam High School in 1979