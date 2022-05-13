Event calendar brought to you by

Margaret Dean's Abstract Exhibit 'Exploring a World Beyond' at the Geary Gallery in Darien CT

The Geary Gallery

576 Boston Post Road
 Darien, 06820
USA

The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents its May exhibit, "Exploring a World Beyond," featuring the magnificent abstracts and landscapes of Branford, CT artist, Margaret Dean. Her exhibit runs through May 28. All are welcome and admission is free. 

Friday, 13 May, 2022

Other Dates For This Event:

View Series Overview

Contact:

Anne Geary

Phone: (203) 655-6633
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.