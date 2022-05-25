Tweet Margaret Dean's Abstract Exhibit 'Exploring a World Beyond' at the Geary Gallery in Darien CT

The Geary Gallery 576 Boston Post Road

Darien , 06820

USA

The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents its May exhibit, "Exploring a World Beyond," featuring the magnificent abstracts and landscapes of Branford, CT artist, Margaret Dean. Her exhibit runs through May 28. All are welcome and admission is free.

