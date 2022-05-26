Event calendar brought to you by
Margaret Dean's Abstract Exhibit 'Exploring a World Beyond' at the Geary Gallery in Darien CT
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road
Darien,
06820
USA
The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents its May exhibit, "Exploring a World Beyond," featuring the magnificent abstracts and landscapes of Branford, CT artist, Margaret Dean. Her exhibit runs through May 28. All are welcome and admission is free.
Thursday, 26 May, 2022
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Friday, 13 May, 2022
Saturday, 14 May, 2022
Wednesday, 18 May, 2022
Thursday, 19 May, 2022
Friday, 20 May, 2022 View Series Overview
Contact:
Anne Geary
Phone: (203) 655-6633
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
