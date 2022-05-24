SoNo Works “Virtual Office Days” by The SoNo Collection

Take a break from your home office and enjoy a Virtual Office Day from the bright and beautiful SoNo Collection.

Tuesday-Thursday, May 24-26, 10AM-6PM

Pre-register. It’s FREE!

Check-in at The SoNo Collection’s Magnificent Room, Level 2 to receive your complimentary Café Oui coffee card, lunch discounts at our Marketplace eateries, and admission to a special Happy Hour from 5-6 PM that includes complimentary appetizers and discounted drink prices.

Workspace locations are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Workspace options include communal tables, common areas, and semi-private work cubicles.

FREE Wi-Fi

PLUG-IN WORKSPACE

COMPLIMENTARY COFFEE/WATER

FREE BARRE CLASS – THURSDAY, MAY 26, 6-7PM

FREE D1 FITNESS WORKOUT – MORNING, AFTERNOON, OR EVENING CLASSES. CONTACT: (203) 941-4818 or sign-up: www.d1training.com/norwalk/try-us-free/

HAPPY HOUR (LOCATION ANNOUNCED UPON CHECK-IN)

Call (203) 941-4818 for more information