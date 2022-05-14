Rowayton Gardeners’ Spring Market

Rowayton Gardeners’ Annual Spring Plant Sale

Saturday, May 14th

10am -1pm (rain or shine)

On SATURDAY, MAY 14TH, the Potting Shed located behind the Rowayton Community Center, 33 Highland Avenue, will become a wonderland of over 400 hardy and gorgeous perennials donated from our local gardens, pollinator-friendly plants, herbs, greenhouse-grown veggies and a limited number of fabulous annuals. Our Master Gardeners will be on hand to help answer all your garden-related questions.

“Secondhand Rose boutique” will be loaded with lightly used garden-related items and home accessories and our “Café” will feature a variety of delicious home-baked goods.

Come support the Garden Club’s mission of spreading the word about conservation, planting and maintaining most of Rowayton’s public gardens, introducing children to the joy of growing living things and raising community awareness about the environment. Join us and treat yourself to something beautiful for your garden and home.

A special thanks to our sponsor drbank for their sponsorship support.

We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, May 14th, 2022!

https://rowaytongardeners.org