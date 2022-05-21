Stamford Comedy Club Presents: Sheba Mason, Alli Breen, Trey Diggs & friends

Stamford Comedy Club presents:

A night of stand-up comedy featuring professional comedians from New York City:

- Sheba Mason from CBS and The New York Post

- Alli Breen from SiriusXM, The Bob and Tom Show and Byron Allen's Comics Unleashed

- Dominic Leonelli from The Stand Comedy Club

- Trey Diggs from Fairfield County

- Michelle Slonim from ComedyCentral.com and HBO.com

- Ben Rosenfeld from his comedy special on Amazon Prime and The Nick Cannon Show

The show is located on the 2nd floor of

Tutti Pazzi - 269 Bedford Street

(Enter at 255 Bedford Street)

Comedian Bios:

Born into a theatrical family – Jackie Mason (comedian) and Ginger Reiter (playwright) – Sheba has been performing since the age of two as a stage prop in her mother’s play where she sat in her high chair and drank from her bottle. Eventually, the bottle turned into a microphone, and Sheba has not left the stage since. She has appeared in Comedy Clubs and for Special Events throughout the country. Sheba performs nightly in comedy clubs in Manhattan spouting her unique witticisms, on everything from politics to Grandmas to being single in New York.

Alli Breen is a stand-up comic based out of NYC. You’ve heard her on Sirius XM and the Bob and Tom Show, and seen her on Kate Flannery’s “Stand Up in Stilettos,” ASX’s “Gotham Live,” Fox’s “Laughs,” Fox’s “RedEye" and “Comics Unleashed,” with Byron Allen. In 2011 she won the Laughing Stock Comedy Festival in Salt Lake City, UT, was one of the "New Faces” in the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal in 2013, and just returned from her third overseas tour entertaining the troops.

Two days after Michelle Slonim gave birth to a baby girl, Michelle received an email saying she was cast in a sketch for Late Night With Seth Meyers. Michelle had gone on tons of auditions: once in a chicken costume, another time in a bikini while eight months pregnant, and she never got the part. Now a week after her baby was welcomed into the world, Michelle’s in hair, makeup, and wardrobe, on set for a major network television show. She plans to have a second child so she can make an appearance on Colbert. Michelle has appeared on web shows for Comedy Central and HBO and on SiriusXM Radio. You can see her performing stand-up comedy in most clubs and bar shows in New York City.

Ben Rosenfeld is a quirky immigrant whose comedy can be best described as “playfully dark, seriously smart.” Ben’s comedy blends his family’s experience as Russian Jewish immigrants in America with his philosophical beliefs, political observations, and unique characters. Ben has been seen on BuzzFeedVideo and is slightly “TikTok famous” with over a quarter-million followers and 11,000,000 likes. He’s also appeared on FOX’s Laughs, Travel Channel’s Mysteries At The Museum, CBS This Morning, Nat Geo’s Brain Games, Netflix’s Brainchild, NPR’s Weekend Edition, SiriusXM Radio, The New York Post, and been featured as TimeOut New York’s Joke of the Week. He has twice headlined at Caroline’s on Broadway, hosted at the Lincoln Center, and performs nightly in New York City. Ben has four comedy albums and two illustrated humor books.