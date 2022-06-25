Swim Across America Fairfield County Open Water Swim
Swim Across America Fairfield County is #makingwaves to #fightcancer! Celebrating its 16th year in Fairfield County, this year’s swim will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022. The swim takes place in Stamford in the waters of Long Island Sound at the headquarters of the Swim’s local beneficiary, Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy. There are three different swim distances available: a half-mile, one-and-a-half mile and a three mile swim. Boaters, kayakers, paddle boarders and land volunteers participate in this inspirational event with close to 300 swimmers and 100 volunteers. To register as a swimmer or a volunteer, visit swimacrossamerica.org/fc.
Saturday, 25 June, 2022
