Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band are going back on tour. C. Parker Gallery, 409 Greenwich Avenue in Greenwich, CT is celebrating their three-night engagement at the Beacon Theatre in New York City with a very special exhibition and sale featuring hand-signed, limited-edition artworks created by Ringo Starr, Friday, June 3rdthrough Sunday, June 12th. Each piece of art is individually numbered and hand-signed by Ringo with 100% of Ringo’s proceeds going towards the Lotus Foundation.

Only 10 of these collectible works of art will be available and each purchaser will have an opportunity to participate in a Zoom video call with Ringo. Ringo’s recent release was entitled “Zoom In.” featuring his latest song ‘Zoom In, Zoom Out’. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is a special way for Ringo to reconnect with his fans and to express his gratitude for the people who support his charity the Lotus Foundation.

In addition to Ringo Starr’s art, the gallery will be offering signed copies of his art book “Painting is my Madness Too - The ART of Ringo Starr”. The gallery will also showcase several hand signed artworks by Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison.

All works are available to purchase with 100% of Ringo’s proceeds going to the Lotus Foundation.